JPML Centralizes Patent Litigation Involving Type 2 Diabetes Drug Ozempic

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has granted a request by Novor Nordisk Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S to centralize their cases accusing various pharmaceutical companies of violating the patent for type 2 diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic by seeking approval to make and sell generic versions of the medication.

In an Aug. 5 order, the panel ruled that centralization before Judge Colm F. Connolly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware “will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of this litigation.”

