JPML Refuses to Centralize Cases Involving Processing of Permanent Resident Applications

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to centralize cases that accuse the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services of taking an unreasonably long time to process applications for adjustment of status to permanent residents.

In an Aug. 5 order, the JPML explained that centralization is not necessary for the convenience of the parties and witnesses or to further the just and efficient conduct of the litigation.

“There undoubtedly are commonalities among these actions,” the panel noted. “All are brought under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and allege that USCIS has unreasonably delayed adjudication of …