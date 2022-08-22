JPML to Hear MDL Petitions for Acetaminophen, Exactech, Social Media Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will hear oral arguments relating to a number of MDL petitions next month, including those to create coordinated dockets for claims relating to Acetaminophen and ASD/ADHD, Exactech Polyethylene Orthopedic products, and social media adolescent addiction.

In an order issued Aug. 11, the JPML said the hearing will take place on Sept. 29 in St. Louis.

In June, plaintiffs asked the JPML to create an MDL docket for claims alleging that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) were caused by their mother’s ingestion of acetaminophen while pregnant after …