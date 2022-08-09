Testosterone MDL Judge Refuses to Disturb Defense Verdict in Bellwether Case

CHICAGO — The judge overseeing the testosterone replacement therapy MDL docket has refused to order a new trial following a defense verdict in a bellwether case targeting Actavis Inc.’s Androderm, ruling that the drug maker’s failure to produce an FDA letter did not violate the court’s discovery order.

In an Aug. 6 order, Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois further ruled that the court did not err in allowing Actavis to introduce the label of a drug the plaintiff was taking in conjunction with Androderm.

Minnesota resident Brad Martin alleges Androderm, …