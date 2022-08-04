JPML Asked to Consolidate Social Media Addiction Lawsuits Against Facebook, Instagram

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On behalf of plaintiffs, the law firm of Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles LLC seeks creation of a single federal docket for 28 lawsuits accusing social media giants Facebook and Instagram of exploiting adolescents using a constant stream of addictive images and videos.

According to the Aug. 1 motion filed before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the actions are pending in 17 districts, asserting nearly identical factual allegations and legal claims against defendants.

Most of the plaintiffs “are adolescent females who are particularly vulnerable to addiction and other injuries caused by Defendants’ algorithms …