Plaintiffs Seek Federal Docket for Green Card Processing Lawsuits Against U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in cases accusing the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services of taking an unreasonably long time to process their “adjustment of status” applications for lawful “green card” residency have asked a federal panel to create a federal docket for the actions.

In a July 12 petition filed before the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the plaintiffs say the cases involve identical allegations about the USCIS’s adjudications “process” and that consolidating the cases in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California will conserve judicial resources.

According to the petition, the USCIS sats it …