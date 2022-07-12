California Court Weighs in on Claims in Baby Food Advertising Suit, Allows Plaintiffs Leave to Amend

SAN FRANCISCO – A California court has granted in part and denied in part a motion to dismiss certain claims in a Baby Food lawsuit, concluding in part that the plaintiffs had failed to demonstrate at the pleading stage that a “reasonable consumer would be misled by the challenged statements on the Sprout product labels.”

In the July 11 order, the U.S. District for the Northern District of California did allow the plaintiffs 30 days to amend the lawsuit.

The underlying claims were filed by Gillian and Samuel Davidson. In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs argued that Sprout Foods Inc. sold …