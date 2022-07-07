Parties Given Extension for Filing Response Briefs to Petition Seeking MDL Docket for Tylenol/Autism Claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Defendants named in the growing number of cases linking Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) to prenatal exposure to acetaminophen have been granted an extension of time in which they can file a response to a petition for creation of a multidistrict litigation docket.

In a July 1 docket entry, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation noted that CVS Health Corp. and Walmart Inc. had both filed motions for extension of time to file the response.

While Walmart’s motion was granted to all parties, CVS’s was deemed moot by the Panel. Responses are now due on, or …