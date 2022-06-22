Plaintiffs Say Philips Timed CPAP Recall to Coincide With New Product Launch

PITTSBURGH — Plaintiffs in the Philips recalled CPAP and BiPAP MDL have filed an amended master complaint, in which they allege the company knew by 2015 that the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PURE) foam used in the machines would degrade and become ingested by users, yet waited until June 2021 to initiate a recall.

In the 228-page pleading filed on June 17 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Western Pennsylvania, plaintiffs say Philips timed its recall to coincide with its launch of a new generation of CPAP products, forcing consumers to buy the devices at full price.

According to …