JPML to Hear Gardasil, Infant Formula MDL Petitions at July Hearing in Seattle

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will hear arguments relating to petitions to create MDL dockets for claims relating to Gardasil and Infant Formula products at its July hearing, according to a recent notice.

According to the JPML’s June 15 notice of hearing session, the Panel will hear arguments relating to the petitions on July 28 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington in Seattle.

The Panel additionally noted that it continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and intends to hear oral arguments in person, “but reserves the option to hear …