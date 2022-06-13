Plaintiff Seeks MDL Docket for Cases Alleging Link Between Acetaminophen, Autism

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A woman who alleges her child’s autism spectrum disorder (ASD) was caused by prenatal exposure to acetaminophen has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a federal docket for cases filed against numerous manufacturers and sellers of the drug.

According to the June 10 petition, the 19 actions were brought by individuals who were diagnosed with ASD or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), allegedly as a result of their mothers ingesting the pain reliever while pregnant after being told by their doctors it was safe to do so. The defendants include Costco, CVS, Walgreen, Safeway and Wal-Mart. …