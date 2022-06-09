JPML Creates Federal Docket for Covidien Hernia Mesh Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has granted defendants’ request to create a federal docket for all Covidien hernia mesh lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, two years after denying their initial petition.

In a June 6 order, the panel accepted defendants’ argument that there are now “five times the number of pending federal cases as there were in June 2020, when the Covidien Defendants first petitioned the Panel.” Judge Patti B. Saris will preside over the multidistrict litigation docket.

“We are persuaded that these changed circumstances — the significantly larger number …