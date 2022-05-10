Belviq Makers Engaged in Global Settlement Discussions in State, Federal Cancer Actions

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has stayed a Belviq breast cancer action until August, explaining the parties are engaged in global settlement discussions and a stay will conserve judicial resources and mitigate discovery costs.

According to the May 6 order issued by Judge Anne C. Conway of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Eisai Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals are negotiating settlements of other Belviq cases pending in various state and federal courts.

After taking the weight loss drug for four years, Colleen Scala developed breast cancer. She sued Eisai and Arena, asserting a claim …