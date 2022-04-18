Ohio Federal Jury Awards C.R. Bard Hernia Mesh Plaintiff $250,000 in Bellwether Case
April 18, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Verdict
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio federal jury has awarded $250,000 in damages to a man who alleges his hernia mesh patch, manufactured by Davol Inc. and C.R. Bard Inc., buckled following implantation, causing him to suffer recurrent injuries.
In the second bellwether case to go to trial in the Davol/C.R. Bard hernia mesh multidistrict litigation, the jury, sitting in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, found defendants negligently designed the Ventralex hernia patch. However, the jury found in favor of defendants on the claims for failure to warn.
The trial was overseen by Judge Edmund A. …
