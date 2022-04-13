Plaintiffs Seek MDL Docket for Growing Number of Gardasil Claims Linking Vaccine to Autoimmune Disorders

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs alleging that Merck’s Gardasil vaccine has caused them to develop autoimmune disorders have asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a Multidistrict Litigation docket for the claims, citing a growing number of claims.

In a petition filed April 12 with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, plaintiffs with claims pending against Merck relating to the company’s Gardasil vaccine asked the Panel to send the cases to a coordinated docket in the District of Arizona.

The plaintiffs explained that there are currently dozens of civil actions pending in at least 12 different district …