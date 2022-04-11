P&G Aerosol Deodorant Benzene Claims Sent to MDL Docket in Southern District of Ohio
April 11, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Hon. Michael H. Watson of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio has been assigned to oversee a multidistrict litigation docket for claims relating to the benzene content in Procter & Gamble’s aerosol deodorant products.
In an April 7 order, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation found that the Ohio venue was appropriate, given that P&G has its headquarters in the district and the contract manufacturer involved in making the recalled products is located in Indiana and Illinois.
“Considering the common factual questions involving these different categories of P&G body spray products, we …
