In-Person Status Conference Scheduled in Philips CPAP MDL

PITTSBURGH –– The Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing the Philips CPAP, BiPAP and Mechanical Ventilator multidistrict litigation docket has set an in-person status conference for March 22.

In a Feb. 23 order, Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania ordered co-lead plaintiffs’ counsel and defendants’ counsel to meet and confer and file a joint proposed agenda for the status conference by March 15.

The judge also directed defendants’ counsel, co-lead plaintiffs’ counsel, the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee, the Leadership Development Committee, the chair and vice-chairs of the Settlement Committee, the co-chairs for the Plaintiffs’ …