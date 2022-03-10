In-Person Status Conference Scheduled in Philips CPAP MDL
March 10, 2022
PITTSBURGH –– The Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing the Philips CPAP, BiPAP and Mechanical Ventilator multidistrict litigation docket has set an in-person status conference for March 22.
In a Feb. 23 order, Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania ordered co-lead plaintiffs’ counsel and defendants’ counsel to meet and confer and file a joint proposed agenda for the status conference by March 15.
The judge also directed defendants’ counsel, co-lead plaintiffs’ counsel, the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee, the Leadership Development Committee, the chair and vice-chairs of the Settlement Committee, the co-chairs for the Plaintiffs’ …
