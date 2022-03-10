Supplier Hits Philips With Class Action Demanding Refunds for Recalled Ventilators

PHILADELPHIA — A medical equipment supplier has hit the manufacturers of Philips BiPAP and CPAP machines with a class action in Pennsylvania federal court, demanding refunds following Philips’ recall of millions of devices due to the presence of toxic foam that could be inhaled.

In a March 9 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Baird Respiratory Therapy Inc. seeks to recover damages on behalf of itself and a proposed nationwide class of suppliers who bought the devices from Philips and are now unable to resell them.

“Although Philips has recently announced a repair …