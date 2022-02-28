Abbott Laboratories Support Petition for Coordination, Say Connecticut Most Appropriate Forum for Infant Formula Claims
February 28, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Abbott Laboratories has filed a reply brief supporting its initial motion for centralization of claims relating to its infant formula products, contending that since filing the motion, “the need for centralization has become even more pronounced.”
In a Feb. 16 brief filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the Abbott defendants said that the number of federal cases has increased from 17 to 24 and noted that the plaintiffs agree that the creation of a coordinated docket.
“The only disagreement concerns the appropriate transferee court,” the reply brief said. “Both defendants support assignment to Chief …
