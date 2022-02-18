Covidien Hernia Mesh Defendants File Petition with JPML Seeking Creation of MDL Docket

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Defendants have filed a petition seeking coordination of Covidien Hernia Mesh lawsuits nearly two years after its initial petition was denied, saying that there are now “five times the number of pending federal cases as there were in June 2020, when the Covidien Defendants first petitioned the Panel.”

In the Feb. 18 petition filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the Covidien Defendants explained that when requesting the creation of an MDL docket two years ago with only 12 pending cases, the Panel said it was not persuaded that “the benefits of centralization outweigh the …