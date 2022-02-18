FDA Investigates Infant Illnesses Linked to Abbott Powdered Infant Formula

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration says it is investigating consumer complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport infections linked to powdered infant formula produced in Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan facility.

In a Feb. 17 announcement, the FDA said is investigating complaints of four infant illnesses from three states, adding that “all four cases related to these complaints were hospitalized and Cronobacter may have contributed to a death in one case.”

Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis — an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine. Cronobacter infection may also cause bowel …