Infant Formula MDL Petition Set for JPML’s March Hearing in New Orleans

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A March in-person hearing has been scheduled by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, at which time they will hear arguments relating to a petition to create an MDL docket for claims linking Abbott Laboratories’ infant formula products to the development of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) in premature infants.

According to a Feb. 14 order, the JPML intends to hold the hearing in person in New Orleans, which would be the first in-person hearing conducted by the Panel since January 2020.

“The Panel continues to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the panel wrote. “At present, the Panel …