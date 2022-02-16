CPAP MDL Judge Appoints Plaintiff Co-Lead Counsel, PSC, Co-Liaison Counsel

PITTSBURGH –– The judge overseeing the CPAP, BiPAP and Mechanical Ventilator multidistrict litigation docket has appointed Sandra Duggan of Levin Sedran & Berman, Christopher A. Seeger of Seeger Weiss LLP, Kelly K. Iverson of Lynch Carpenter LLP, and Steven A. Schwartz of Chimicles & Tikellis as plaintiffs’ co-lead counsel.

In the Feb. 15 order, Hon. Joy Flowers Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania noted that the court had reviewed 75 applications for co-lead counsel, Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee, or liaison counsel and conducted a video conference interview of each applicant “during which the court had …