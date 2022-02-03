JPML Centralizes SoClean CPAP Cleaning Device Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for actions accusing SoClean Inc. of falsely advertising that its mechanical cleaning device uses no harsh chemicals to clean CPAP machines.

In a Feb. 2 order, the panel sent the cases to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and assigned the docket to Judge Joy Flowers Conti.

The litigation consists of 11 actions pending in nine districts. Since plaintiffs filed their petition for centralization, the JPML has been notified of 12 related actions.

The panel explained the cases have factual overlap …