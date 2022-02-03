MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

JPML Creates MDL Docket for Taxotere Eye Damage Cases


February 3, 2022


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for lawsuits alleging Sanofi’s chemotherapy drug Taxotere causes “disabling and irreversible eye damage,” explaining that the actions involve common questions of fact.

In a Feb. 2 order, the panel centralized the litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana and tapped Judge Jane Triche Milazzo to oversee the docket. The litigation consists of six actions pending in four districts.

The panel noted that MDL No. 2740 — In re Taxotere (Docetaxel) Products Liability Litigation — which involves the same drug and the …


