CPAP MDL Judge Outlines Schedule for Plaintiff Steering Committee Interviews

PITTSBURGH –– The judge overseeing the CPAP, BiPAP and Mechanical Ventilator multidistrict litigation docket has outlined the schedule for interviews relating to Plaintiff Steering Committee, lead counsel, and liaison counsel interviews, noting that the interviews are to take place virtually over Zoom.

In a Jan. 18 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania scheduled the Zoom interviews for Jan. 26, 27, and Feb. 1 and 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:20 p.m.

“The court will email the counsel the interview schedule. The court considered conflicts submitted by the counsel with respect to 1/26 and 1/27. …