Abbott Laboratories Seeks MDL Docket for Infant Formula Claims, Says Cases Belong in Connecticut

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Abbott Laboratories has filed a petition seeking the creation of an MDL docket for the growing number of claims linking the defendants’ formula products to the development of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) in premature infants.

Abbott Laboratories and Abbott Laboratories Inc. filed the petition to create a multidistrict litigation docket with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Jan. 18.

In it, the defendants said that they have been named in 17 cases pending in federal courts across the country.

“The pace of new filings is accelerating, and an ongoing national advertising campaign by plaintiffs’ counsel …