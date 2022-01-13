Taxotere Bellwether Plaintiff’s Punitive Damages Claim Dismissed
January 13, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW ORLEANS — The federal judge overseeing the Taxotere (docetaxel) hair loss multidistrict litigation docket has dismissed a bellwether plaintiff’s punitive damages claim against Hospira Inc., ruling it is barred under Louisiana law.
In a Jan. 12 order, Judge Jane Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana found Louisiana, rather than Illinois, law governs the plaintiff’s claims because that state has the greatest interest in the action.
In May 2020, the MDL court selected Audrey Plaisance to proceed with discovery in preparation for the fifth bellwether trial. Plaisance, a Louisiana resident, alleges she sustained permanent …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: MDL Litigation Conference - Mass Tort Litigation & The Current Landscape
January 26, 2022 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series