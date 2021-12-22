Johnson & Johnson Agrees to Purge Inventory of Isobutane, Adopt New Testing Protocols as Part of Sunscreen Settlement
December 22, 2021
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. –– Plaintiffs with claims pending against Johnson & Johnson for selling aerosol sunscreen products that allegedly contained benzene have moved for approval of a settlement agreement in which the defendant agrees to purge existing inventory of isobutane intended for use in sunscreen products and adopt new testing protocols.
In a Dec. 17 motion in support of preliminary approval of class action settlement filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the plaintiffs said the settlement is “fair, reasonable and adequate compromise of the claims at issue in this lawsuit.”
