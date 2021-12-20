7th Cir. Reinstates Cook Medical IVC Cases as Timely
December 20, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
CHICAGO — A federal appellate panel has reinstated two Cook Medical Inc. IVC filter cases that were directly filed into the multidistrict litigation docket, finding they are governed by the law of their originating jurisdictions and are therefore timely.
In a Dec. 16 opinion, the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel found Cook “implicitly consented to using choice-of-law rules for the plaintiffs as if they had filed in their home states.”
Victoria Looper and Sammie Lambert filed their lawsuits directly in the In re Cook Medical Inc. IVC Filter multidistrict litigation, MDL No. 2570, in the U.S. District Court …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation
January 11, 2022 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick