Procter & Gamble Files Petition Seeking Creation of MDL Docket for Claims Involving Benzene in Aerosol Deodorants
December 14, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Petition
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Procter & Gamble has filed a petition with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation seeking the creation of an MDL docket for claims arising out of a recent report detailing benzene content in aerosol personal care products, including Old Spice and Secret deodorant and antiperspirant aerosol sprays.
The Dec. 13 petition filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation explained that while Procter & Gamble “swiftly” acted to recall the affected products, the details regarding the benzene content “triggered a wave of putative consumer class actions.”
The first of the lawsuits was filed in the …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation
January 11, 2022 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin’s Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator MDL Conference
December 14, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel