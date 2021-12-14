MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Procter & Gamble Files Petition Seeking Creation of MDL Docket for Claims Involving Benzene in Aerosol Deodorants


December 14, 2021


  • Petition


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Procter & Gamble has filed a petition with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation seeking the creation of an MDL docket for claims arising out of a recent report detailing benzene content in aerosol personal care products, including Old Spice and Secret deodorant and antiperspirant aerosol sprays.

The Dec. 13 petition filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation explained that while Procter & Gamble “swiftly” acted to recall the affected products, the details regarding the benzene content “triggered a wave of putative consumer class actions.”

