U.S. Supreme Court Invites Solicitor General to Weigh in on Appeal of $25 Million Roundup Judgment

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Supreme Court has invited the Solicitor General to file a brief in a case involving the appeal of a $25 million Roundup judgment expressing “the views of the United States.”

The high court extended the invitation in a Dec. 13 docket entry.

The Supreme Court placed the appeal of the Roundup judgment on its Dec. 10 conference calendar last month, just one day after Monsanto Co. reiterated that the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals employed an admissibility standard that materially differs from that of other circuits in affirming the District Court’s judgment.

On Nov. …