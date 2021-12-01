Zantac MDL Judge Outlines Bellwether Selection Plan, Sets 1st Trial for July 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida federal judge overseeing the Zantac (ranitidine) multidistrict litigation docket has outlined the details concerning the selection of cases for bellwether trials, accepting the parties’ position that the bellwether pool be limited to only Florida plaintiffs.

In the Nov. 19 order, Judge Robin L. Rosenberg of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida explained that the bellwether pool will be comprised of only personal injury plaintiffs who allege Zantac caused their cancer, and 75 percent of the Florida plaintiffs must certify their complaints within the MDL.

More than 1,800 cases have …