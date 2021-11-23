MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

CPAP MDL Judge Appoints Interim Lead Counsel to Negotiate Proposed Preservation Order


November 23, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


PITTSBURGH –– The federal court overseeing the Philips CPAP, Bi-Level PAP, and mechanical ventilator products multidistrict litigation has appointed plaintiffs’ interim lead counsel for the “sole purpose of negotiating an interim proposed preservation order with respect to Respironics’ remediation of the DreamStation 1 Devices.”

In the Nov. 19 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania asked the following plaintiff attorneys to head the efforts: Ellen Relkin of Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., Kelly K. Iverson of Lynch Carpenter, LLP, Kimberly Barone Baden of Motley Rice LLC, Dena C. Sharp of Girard Sharp LLP, David S. Stellings of …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines

December 01, 2021 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS