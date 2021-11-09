MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Okla. High Court Overturns $465 Million Opioid Verdict Against J&J


November 9, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has overturned a $465 million verdict issued against Johnson & Johnson in an opioid sales and marketing lawsuit, ruling that the state’s public nuisance law does not extend to the manufacturing, selling and marketing of products, including prescription opioids.

In a Nov. 9 opinion, the court majority explained that “public nuisance and product-related liability are two distinct causes of action, each with boundaries that are not intended to overlap,” adding that J&J had no control over the drugs once they were sold.

“The common law criminal and property-based limitations have shaped Oklahoma’s …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines

December 01, 2021 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS