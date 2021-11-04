Sunscreen MDL Court Denies Defense Motions to Stay Deadlines as Moot, Said Prior Order Already Granted that Relief
November 4, 2021
MIAMI –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for cases linking the use of sunscreen to benzene exposure has denied as moot defense efforts to stay deadlines, saying that the relief requested has already been granted.
In the Oct. 29 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida explained that its Order Setting Initial Conference, in which it stated that “Each defendant is granted an extension of time for responding by motion or answer to the complaint(s) until a date to be set by this Court at the Initial Conference.”
As such, the MDL …
