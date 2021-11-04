Johnson & Johnson, Costco Reach Tentative Settlement in Benzene-Containing Sunscreen Cases

MIAMI –– Johnson & Johnson and Costco Wholesale have reached a tentative settlement agreement in cases involving the benzene content in sunscreen, according to a notice of settlement filed with the MDL Court, and expect to submit the terms of the agreement to the court overseeing the claims by Nov. 19.

In an Oct. 29 joint notice of settlement filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Costco Wholesale Corp. explained that they have “reached an agreement in principle to settle the litigated claims on a class-wide …