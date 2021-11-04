N.J. High Court Concludes Risperdal/Seroquel/Zyprexa Multicounty Litigation

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Supreme Courts has concluded the Risperdal/Seroquel/Zyprexa state court multicounty litigation, according to a recent notice to the bar.

In the Nov. 1 notice, the court explained that it sought comments on the recommendation of Superior Court Judge Bruce Kaplan for conclusion of the MCL litigation and received no comments objecting to the proposal.

The New Jersey Supreme Court designated all New Jersey state court litigation involving the drugs to Middlesex County Superior Court in September 2006 and they are presently assigned to Judge Bruce Kaplan. The court found the cases meet the requirements …