Boating Service Files Complaint Against Oil Companies for Huntington Beach, Calif., Oil Spill

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. –– A boat service facility stationed in Newport Beach, Calif. has filed a lawsuit against Amplify Energy Corp. and Beta Operating Co., LLC, contending that the largest oil spill to hit the area in 30 years has damaged the company’s business operations.

In a complaint filed Oct. 5 in the California Superior Court for Orange County, plaintiff Hill’s Boat Service Inc. said it has, and will continue, to incur significant economic losses as a result of the Defendants’ oil spill.

According to the lawsuit, Hill’s Boat Service Inc. was established in 1947 and is a family-owned …