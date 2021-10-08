JPML Sends Cases Involving Benzene Content in Sunscreen to Southern District of Florida

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Claims relating to the benzene content in sunscreen will be overseen by a U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida judge, after the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation found the creation of a coordinated docket will “serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of the litigation.”

The JPML’s Oct. 8 order assigned Hon. Anuraag Singhal to the MDL docket, noting that in doing so, it is selecting a “jurist who has not yet had the opportunity to preside over multidistrict litigation.”

The plaintiffs filed the underlying …