CPAP Ventilator Claims Sent to MDL Docket in Western District of Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has opted to create an MDL docket for claims arising out of Philip’s recall of millions of ventilators that contain toxic foam that allegedly “may degrade or off-gas under certain circumstances,” sending the claims to the Western District of Pennsylvania.

In the Oct. 8 order, the JPML assigned the docket to Hon. Joy Flowers Conti, “an experienced transferee judge, who we are confident will steer this litigation on a prudent and expeditious course.”

In doing so, the JPML opined that the Western District of Pennsylvania was an appropriate form, given …