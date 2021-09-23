Judge Takes Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss ‘Under Advisement’ in Paragard MDL

ATLANTA — The Georgia federal judge overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Paragard T380A intrauterine birth control device cases has taken under advisement defendants’ motion to dismiss the second amended master complaint, in which they argue that plaintiffs have asserted only “shotgun” claims.

On Sept. 22, Judge Leigh Martin May of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia said she will consider defendants’ arguments that the allegations “are vague, rote, and conclusory” and do not satisfy applicable pleading requirements.

The Paragard IUD was created by Duramed Pharmaceuticals in 1982 and owned by Teva Parmaceuticals USA Inc. …