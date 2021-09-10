C.R. Bard Scores Win at End of 1st Bellwether Hernia Mesh Trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio federal jury issued a verdict in favor of C.R. Bard at the end of the first bellwether trial in the polypropylene hernia mesh multidistrict litigation, finding the company did not fail to warn the plaintiff of the device’s risks.

In a Sept. 8 verdict, the jury, sitting in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, also found in favor of Bard on plaintiff Steven Johns’ claims for strict liability and negligent design defect, breach of express warranty, fraud, and negligent misrepresentation. Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. presided over the trial, which began on …