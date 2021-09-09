N.J. Man Sues Philips Over Recalled CPAP Devices, Ventilators

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey man has filed a putative class action against Philips North America LLC and its Dutch parent company, alleging the foam used in certain of their continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bi-level positive airway pressure (Bi-Level PAP) devices and mechanical ventilators can cause cancer.

In the Sept. 8 complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, plaintiff Michael Dansky says Philips and Koninklijke (Royal) Philips N.V. were aware that their devices were dangerous yet continued to manufacture and sell them before finally issuing a recall in June.

On April …