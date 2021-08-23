Plaintiffs Seek MDL Docket for T-Mobile Data Breach Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in a T-Mobile data breach class action have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a multidistrict litigation docket for all such lawsuits, arguing they contain common allegations and questions of fact.

In an Aug. 23 motion, the plaintiffs seek the consolidation and transfer of the actions to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, where T-Mobile is headquartered, where its allegedly tortious conduct is centered, and where crucial witnesses and documents will be located.

T-Mobile confirmed on Aug. 16 that it was subject to a massive data breach that …