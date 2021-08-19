Ill. Federal Jury Finds for Actavis in 1st Bellwether TRT Drug Case

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal jury has rendered a defense verdict in the first bellwether case targeting Actavis Inc.’s Androderm, in which a Minnesota man alleged the testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) drug caused him to have a heart attack.

The jury found in favor of Actavis on plaintiff Brad Martin’s claims for failure to warn and design defect. Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois entered judgment for Actavis on Aug. 17.

Minnesota resident Brad Martin alleged his use of Androderm from October 2012 to May 2013 caused him to have a …