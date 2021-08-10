MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Claims Involving Cancer Drug Tasigna Sent to MDL in Middle District of Florida


August 10, 2021


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Finding that centralization of claims involving Novartis’ cancer drug Tasigna was appropriate, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has established an MDL docket in the Middle District of Florida, according to an order released by the Panel.

In the Aug. 10 order, the JPML assigned the cases to Hon. Roy Bale Dalton, a “jurist who is familiar with the contours of multidistrict litigation.”

The JPML opined that coordinating the actions was appropriate, given that the actions are expected to share factual questions arising from “allegations that Novartis failed to appropriately warn of the risks that use …


