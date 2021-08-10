Bellwether Trial Begins in Testosterone Replacement Therapy Drug Action

CHICAGO — Trial has begun in the first bellwether case targeting Actavis Inc.’s Androderm, in which a Minnesota man alleges the testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) drug caused him to have a heart attack.

Opening arguments took place before Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Aug. 5.

Minnesota resident Brad Martin alleges his use of Actavis’ Androderm from October 2012 to May 2013 caused him to have a heart attack when he was 52. His case was selected as the first Actavis bellwether case in the In re Testosterone Replacement Therapy …