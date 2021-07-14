Plaintiffs File Petition with JPML Seeking Creation of MDL Docket for Recalled Philips’ Ventilator

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs with claims arising out of Philip’s recall of millions of ventilators that contain toxic foam that “may degrade or off-gas under certain circumstances,” have filed a petition seeking the creation of a multidistrict litigation docket.

In the July 7 petition filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the plaintiffs said that all users of the recalled devices are “facing risks of serious injury as a result of exposure to dangerous chemicals form the PE-PUR foam.”

“Addressing these common issues in a consistent manner through coordinated and consolidated factual discovery from the same set of …