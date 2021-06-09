Beech-Nut Nutrition Recalls Single Grain Rice Cereal, Says It Will Exit Rice Cereal Market

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. –– Beech-Nut Nutrition has announced that it has decided to exit the market for Beech-Nut branded Single Grain Rice Cereal, citing its concern “about the ability to consistently obtain rice flour well-below the FDA guidance level and Beech-Nut specifications for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

In a June 8 press release, the company also issued a voluntary recall of one lot of Beech-Nut Stage 1, Single Grain Rice Cereal, saying that the State of Alaska found samples from that production lot had tested above the guidance level for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic set by the FDA in Aug. 2020, …